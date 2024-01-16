Red River BBQ & Grill - Katy
Full Menu (To-Go)
Appetizers
- Texas Hushpuppies$13.65
Guest Favorite! Brisket, bar-b-que sauce & pepper jack cheese, battered & fried.
- Bar-B-Que Quesadillas$13.65
Choice of bar-b-que meat. Pico de gallo, sour cream& jalapenos.
- Smoked Wings$13.65
8 Texas-sized wings, smoked & rolled in our famous bar-b-que sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.65
Hand battered & served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Fried Pickles$9.65
Hand battered & served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Brisket & Sausage Poppers$12.65
Pickled jalapenos, cream cheese, brisket & sausage (2 of ea) wrapped in bacon.
- Brisket Cheese Fries$12.65
Fries, brisket, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos & sour cream.
- Texas Queso$12.65
Chile con queso, brisket, pico de gallo & fresh fried tortilla chips.
- Jalapeno Shrimp Poppers$13.65
4 fried jalapenos stuffed with a Gulf shrimp & pepper jack cheese.
- Bar-B-Que Nachos$13.65
Tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, beans, brisket, sour cream & bar-b-que sauce.
- Red River Sampler$19.65
Smoked wings, fried mushrooms, onion rings & Texas queso with chips.
Salads & Gumbo
- Med Salad - ToGo$6.50
- Lrg Salad - ToGo$8.50
- Chicken Tender Salad$13.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, crispy chicken tenders & your choice of salad dressing.
- Bar-B-Que Chicken Salad$13.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, bar-b-que chicken & your choice of salad dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, grilled chicken & your choice of salad dressing.
- Turkey Breast Salad$14.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, smoked turkey breast & your choice of salad dressing.
- Chopped Brisket Taco Salad$15.85
Refried beans, shredded lettuce, grated cheddar, chopped brisket, bar-b-que sauce & sour cream.
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$13.85
Homemade chicken & sausage gumbo with white rice & garlic bread.
- Gumbo & Salad$16.85
Homemade chicken & sausage gumbo with white rice, garlic bread & a salad.
Bar-B-Que Spuds
- Bar-B-Que Spud$13.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & your choice of turkey breast, bar-b-que chicken, pulled pork, sausage or spicy sausage.
- Brisket Spud$14.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & chopped brisket.
- Two Meat Combo Spud$15.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream and your choice of two meats: brisket, turkey, bar-b-que chicken, pulled pork, sausage or spicy sausage.
- Grilled Chicken Spud$15.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & grilled chicken breast.
- Baked Potato - Plain$8.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives.
Bar-B-Que Sandwiches
- Bar-B-Que Sandwich$10.65
Your choice of turkey breast, pulled pork, sausage, spicy sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage or bar-b-que chicken. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.65
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.65
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Brisket Melt$12.65
Jalapeno cheese bun with moist cut brisket, cheddar cheese & grilled onions. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Triple Threat$12.65
Pulled pork, spicy sausage, peppered bacon & cheddar cheese on a jalapeno cheese bun. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- The Memphis$10.65
Pulled pork, sourdough bun & cole slaw. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Turkey Swiss$11.65
Smoked turkey breast, jalapeno cheese bun, Swiss cheese & peppered bacon. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce.
- Combo Bar-B-Que Sandwich$11.65
Your choice of two meats: brisket, pulled pork, sausage, spicy sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage & bar-b-que chicken. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Seafood Po-Boys
- Angus Burger$10.65
Fresh beef, ground in-house daily! 1/2 Lb patty on a brioche bun with all the fixings on the side.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.65
Angus Burger topped with your choice of cheese & peppered bacon on a toasted brioche bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.65
Angus Burger topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a toasted brioche bun.
- Durango Burger$11.65
Angus Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, onions & jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.
- Smokehouse Burger$12.65
Our Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, peppered bacon & our famous bar-b-que sauce on a brioche bun.
- Outlaw Burger$15.65
Our Angus Burger topped with moist cut Brisket, sausage, griled onions & two slices of American cheese on a brioche bun.
- Big Boss Burger$16.65
Double meat, double cheese 1 lb Angus Burger on a brioche bun.
- SW Chicken Sandwich$11.65
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese & grilled onions on a jalapeno cheese sourdough bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.65
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions on a brioche bun.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.65
Crispy chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
- CF Steak Sandwich$12.65
Texas-sized hand battered cutlet on a toasted brioche bun.
- Shrimp PoBoy$12.65
5 hand battered Gulf shrimp on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.
- Crawfish PoBoy$11.65
Hand battered Louisiana crawfish tails, fried & served on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.
- Catfish PoBoy$11.65
Fresh fried Mississippi catfish fillet on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.
Bar-B-Que Plates
- 2 Meat Combo$18.75
Your choice of two bar-b-que meats & two sides.
- 3 Meat Combo$20.75
Your choice of three bar-b-que meats & two sides.
- Sliced Brisket Plate$18.75
Slow-smoked tender brisket with your choice of two sides.
- Chopped Brisket Plate$18.75
Slow-smoked chopped brisket with your choice of two sides.
- Sausage Plate$16.75
Smoked sausage & your choice of two sides.
- Spicy Sausage Plate$16.75
Spicy smoked sausage & your choice of two sides.
- Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Plate$17.75
Smoked sausage stuffed with jalapenos & cheese with your choice of two sides.
- Pork Rib Plate$18.75
Slow-smoked & tender Texas pork Ribs with your choice of two sides.
- Turkey Breast Plate$17.75
Turkey breast slow-smoked, juicy & tender with your choice of two sides.
- Pulled Pork Plate$17.75
Tender, pulled pork with your choice of two sides.
- Chicken Plate$17.75
Slow-smoked bar-b-que half chicken with your choice of two sides.
- Wings & Ribs Plate$17.75
4 smoked wings & 3 tender pork ribs with your choice of two sides.
Steaks & Chicken
- Chicken Fried Steak - Reg$20.75
6oz hand battered cutlet golden fried & served with homemade cream gravy, two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- Chicken Fried Pork Chop$18.75
Hand battered center cut boneless pork chop golden fried & served with homemade cream gravy, two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- 12oz Ribeye$25.75
12oz 1855 Black Angus Ribeye, two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- 16oz Ribeye$29.75
16oz 1855 Black Angus Ribeye, two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- 12oz Ribeye & Shrimp$30.75
12oz 1855 Black Angus Ribeye, 4 Jumbo Gulf shrimp (fried or grilled) two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- 16oz Ribeye & Shrimp$34.75
16oz 1855 Black Angus Ribeye, 4 Jumbo Gulf shrimp (fried or grilled) two sides, salad and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- Chicken Tenders$15.75
Hand battered chicken tenders. Your choice of original crispy, buffalo sauce or garlic parmesan. Comes with your choice of two sides and cream gravy.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$17.75
Tender, hand battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown and served with cream gravy, your choice of two sides and a freshly baked yeast roll.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$17.75
Tender, marinaded chicken breast chargrilled & topped with grilled onions. Comes with your choice of two sides, salad a a yeast roll.
- Pepper Jack Chicken$19.75
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos and onions. Comes with your choice of two sides, salad and a yeast roll.
Seafood & Signature Combos
- 6 Fried Shrimp$17.75
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, hand battered & fried to a golden brown. Includes two sides and homemade hushpuppies.
- 8 Fried Shrimp$20.75
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, hand battered & fried to a golden brown. Includes two sides and homemade hushpuppies.
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer$20.75
8 fresh jumbo Gulf shrimp, grilled & served over a bed of wild rice along with your choice of two sides & a homemade yeast roll.
- Blackened Redfish$20.75
Texas redfish fillet blackened & served with your choice of two sides.
- Fried Crawfish Tails$20.75
Fresh fried Louisiana crawfish tails with your choice of two sides and homemade hushpuppies.
- Crawfish & Shrimp Combo$22.75
Fresh fried Lousiana crawfish tails & 4 jumbo Gulf fried shrimp. Includes two sides and homemade hushpuppies.
- Mississippi Fried Catfish$19.75
2 fresh 7oz fillets fried to a golden brown. Includes two sides & homemade hushpuppies.
- Shrimp & Catfish Combo$20.75
4 hand battered jumbo shrimp & a 7oz golden fried Catfish fillet with two sides & homemade hushpuppies.
- Ck Tenders & Shrimp$19.75
3 hand battered tenders & 4 jumbo Gulf fried shrimp with your choice of two sides.
- Ribs & Fried Shrimp$20.75
3 slow-smoked pork ribs & 4 jumbo Gulf fried shrimp with your choice of two sides.
- Pepper Jack Chicken & Ribs$23.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos & 3 slow-smoked pork ribs on the side. Comes with your choice of two sides.
- Redfish & Grilled Shrimp$27.75
Blackened Texas redfish & 4 jumbo Gulf grilled shrimp over wild rice. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Ck Tenders & Ribs$19.75
3 hand battered tenders & 3 slow-smoked pork ribs with your choice of two sides.
- Ribs & BBQ Poppers$19.75
3 slow-smoked pork ribswith 2 brisket poppers & 2 sausage poppers & your choice of two sides.
Kid's Meals
- Kid BBQ Plate$8.99
Your choice of one bar-b-que meat & two sides.
- Kid BBQ Sandwich$7.99
Choice of bar-b-que meat & one side.
- Kid Chicken Nuggets$7.99
Fresh, hand battered chicken nuggets & one side.
- Kid Burger$7.99
1/4 lb hamburger & one side.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$6.99
Grilled cheese on Texas Toast with one side.
- Kid Corn Dog$6.99
Corn dog with your choice of one side.
- Kid Hot Dog$6.99
Hot dog with your choice of one side.
Desserts
Side Orders
- Baked Beans$3.99+
- Bar-B-Que Sauce$3.99+
- Broccoli Rice & Chz$3.99+
- Chips - BBQ$2.50
- Chips - Jalapeno$2.50
- Chips - Sea Salt$2.50
- Cole Slaw$3.99+
- Corn on the Cobb (2)$3.99
- Cream Corn$3.99+
- French Fries$3.99
- Fried Okra$3.99
- Green Beans$3.99+
- Mac & Cheese$3.99+
- Macaroni Salad$3.99+
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$3.99+
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Pinto Beans$3.99+
- Potato Salad$3.99+
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Wild Rice$3.99+
BBQ by the LB
Family Packs
- Family Pack #1$54.99
1 1/2 Lbs of Bar-B-Que Meat, 3 Pints of Sides & Fixings (Feeds 3-5).
- Family Pack #2$82.99
2 1/2 Lbs of Bar-B-Que Meat, 4 Pints of Sides & Fixings (Feeds 5-7).
- Family Pack #3$114.99
3 1/2 Lbs of Bar-B-Que Meat, 5 Pints of Sides & Fixings (Feeds 7-10).
- Ck Tender Family Pack$59.99
24 fried chicken tenders, 4 pints of sides, homemade cream gravy & 6 freshly baked yeast rolls (Feeds 4-6).
- CF Steak Family Pack$69.99
Hand battered chicken fried steak cutlets, 4 pints of side orders, homemade cream gravy, 6 freshly baked yeast rolls & a house salad with ranch dressing (Feeds 4-6).
Condiments & Additions
- Bottle of RR BBQ Sauce$7.99
- 2 Bottles of RR BBQ Sauce$13.99
- Red River Rib Rub$6.99
- Red River Steak Seasoning$6.99
- Add 4 Grilled Shrimp$7.25
- Add 4 Fried Shrimp$7.25
- Extra 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- Extra 2oz Butter$0.50
- Extra 2oz Cheese$0.50
- Extra 1oz Bacon Bits$0.50
- Extra 1oz Chives$0.35
- Extra 2oz Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Extra 2oz Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Extra 3oz Nacho Cheese$2.50
- Extra 2oz Pickles$0.45
- Extra 2oz Onions$0.45
- Extra 1oz Jalapenos$0.35
- Extra 2oz Tartar Sauce$0.65
- Extra 2oz Cocktail Sauce$0.65
- Extra 3oz BBQ Sauce$0.75
- 6 Yeast Rolls$3.25
- 6 Cornbread Muffins$2.75
- 1/2 Pint Ranch Dressing$2.75
N/A Beverage - Online
Party Packs & Bulk Items
Bar-B-Que Party Packs
- BBQ Party Pack #1$159.50
Serves 10. Your choice of two meats and two sides. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos, bar-b-que sauce, plates, napkin packs & serving utensils.
- BBQ Party Pack #2$239.25
Serves 15. Your choice of two meats and two sides. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos, bar-b-que sauce, plates, napkin packs & serving utensils.
- BBQ Party Pack #3$319.00
Serves 20. Your choice of two meats and two sides. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos, bar-b-que sauce, plates, napkin packs & serving utensils.
- BBQ Party Pack #4$398.75
Serves 25. Your choice of two meats and two sides. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos, bar-b-que sauce, plates, napkin packs & serving utensils.
Appetizer Trays
- Veggie Tray$75.00
Cauliflowerets, Baby Carrots, Brocolli, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes & Ranch for dipping (serves 25)
- Boneless Chicken Bites Tray$65.00
Bite-sized all white meat chicken, battered and fried. Ranch & honey mustard. (5Lbs)
- Texas Hushpuppies Tray (35)$115.00
Chopped brisket, bar-b-que sauce & pepper jack cheese battered & fried. Ranch for dipping (35 pcs)
- Bar-B-Que Meatball Tray$75.00
Homemade meatballs smothered in our famous Red River bar-b-que sauce (5 lbs).
- Fruit Tray$75.00
Red & green grapes, strawberries & pineapple (serves 25)
- Shrimp Poppers Tray (30)$125.00
Pickled jalapenos stuffed with jumbo Gulf shrimp & pepper jack cheese, battered & fried. Ranch for dipping. (30 pcs)
- Cheese & Cracker Tray$75.00
Cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack cubes with an assortment of crackers.
- Bar-B-Que Slider Tray$85.00
Freshly baked slider rolls with your choice of sliced brisket, turkey breast or sausage (24 pcs)
Desserts - Bulk
Beverages - Bulk
- Gallon Tea - Reg$10.99
Gallon of freshly brewed tea with 10 cups, ice, lemon wedges and sweetener.
- Gallon Tea - Sweet$10.99
Gallon of freshly brewed sweet tea with 10 cups, ice & lemon wedges.
- Gallon Lemonade$10.99
Gallon of lemonade with 10 cups and ice.
